Nick Cannon Says Smoking Pot Is Good for His Lupus: ‘This S*** Helps’

Since quitting America’s Got Talent, TV personality and host Nick Cannon has been keeping fans updated and entertained with his vlog on YouTube.

In the premiere episode, viewers watched as Cannon fondled a puppet that resembled singer Nicki Minaj and waxed poetic on his disgust with the smell of his own flatulence. In the latest installment of the series, released on 4/20, aka National Marijuana Day, Cannon dispels myths and rumors about marijuana and discusses the benefits of cannabis.

Cannon has waged an ongoing battle against lupus and was recently hospitalized for it. He argues that smoking weed offers medicinal benefits for his management of the autoimmune disease. He also adds that weed is beneficial to personal relationships because “y’all don’t disagree on s***.”

He continues by discussing the economics of marijuana and the financial rewards that can be reaped by the government for decriminalizing it. Additionally, he cites lower obesity rates for those who smoke pot and claims that nobody “overdoses on weed.” While there is no hard scientific evidence to back up Cannon’s assertions, he makes an entertaining and compelling argument for why he likes to get high.

Justin Timberlake’s illegal voting selfie is changing the laws:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: