Naomi Watts Reveals Why a Picture of Her Father Means So Much

British actress and producer Naomi Watts recently sat down with the Guardian to talk about her career and her upbringing. Watts was born in the U.K. to Peter Watts, the sound engineer for Pink Floyd, and her model mother, Myfanwy Roberts.

The Mulholland Drive star says her parents were very young when she was born, artists, and too cool for her tastes as a child. Watts explains, “I’d had enough of cool. I didn’t want cool. I wanted my parents to wear three-piece suits and tweed, not leather pants and four-inch platform boots.”

Her parents were divorced in 1972, when Watts was 4 years old and then only four years later, her father died from a heroin overdose. Watts was only 7 at the time.

“You’ve got to understand, I’ve got maybe three photos of my dad, and maybe two memories.” Watts points out. “And all the photos of him are either out of focus or he’s a tiny speck in the background.”

That all changed when the actress was approached by a Pink Floyd fan carrying an envelope. Watts opened the envelope and immediately burst into tears because it contained a photo of her father.

Watts says that at 48, it was the first time she had seen her father clearly smile.

