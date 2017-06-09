Miranda Kerr Slyly Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring

Oh, Miranda Kerr — you sly fox.





The supermodel posted a behind-the-scenes shot from Thursday’s Moschino fashion show at Milk Studios in Hollywood. It was all: Hey, look at me — just a supermodel doing supermodel work. Not, ya know, SHOWING OFF MY NEW WEDDING RING OR ANYTHING.

This is the first glimpse we’ve had of the Aussie beauty’s new accessory following her wedding to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel on May 27. The celebration took place at Spiegel’s house, which they both call home, and was attended by about 40 guests. Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz both performed and Kerr’s son from her marriage to Orlando Bloom, Flynn, was there for his mama’s big day.

Miranda Kerr walks the runway at Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Moschino) More

Kerr also rocked her new bling during the Moschino show, where she walked the runway in suit-like ensembles and then posed for photos with other VIPs like Fergie — as you do. But there was certainly something extra sparkly about her appearance.





