Millie Bobby Brown Had the Best Night Ever at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Since Stranger Things was released on Netflix last July, Millie Bobby Brown has had some exceptional life experiences. But last night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the 13-year-old actress looked like she had the best. time. ever.

Yes, it helped that the teen was awarded for Best Actor in a Show (she broke down during her sweet speech and later made fun of herself for it on Instagram), beating out stars including Emilia Clarke, Gina Rodriguez, Mandy Moore, and Donald Glover. And Stranger Things also took home the prize for Show of the Year. But the pix of her rubbing elbows with stars like Emma Watson, Zac Efron, Cara Delevingne, Hugh Jackman, and even Paris Jackson had her soaring up on cloud nine.

Our favorite bts photo is Brown soaking up her time with Efron. Girl was going in for the hug and she couldn’t be stopped. Zac loved it — and so did his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario. (As we know, celebs love the Stranger Things kids.)

Our second favorite photo is Brown looking in awe of Watson, who won for Best Actor in a Movie. (This was the first awards show to hand out genderless acting awards.) It was like Brown, who is also British, was holding that hand and she wouldn’t let go. Jackman seemed impressed by the young girl, who is two years older than his daughter.

Brown didn’t have to even think about whether to go in for the hug with Orange is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks — Brooks was coming for her. Brown looked delighted and in awe.

Brown even got a kiss — from Jackson. The King of Pop’s daughter, who is now modeling and readying to appear in her first movie, gave the Stranger Things star a kiss on her head while British model and actress Delevingne, who is bald for a role, made the best expression (and flashed some sideboob).

