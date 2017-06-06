Melania Trump Gets a Statue That Doesn’t Look Anything Like Her

Melania Trump is known for a keen sense of fashion and glamorous style that could be traced back to the days when she was a model before meeting Donald Trump and becoming the first lady of the United States.

In fact, her look has now inspired a Bosnian amateur sculptor to re-create her likeness with a statue in her honor. Stevo Selak decided to create a sculpture of Melania out of gypsum plaster. “I did Melania in her measures 90-60-90,” he said. “People say I really got her characteristics with this sculpture.

“It was a big challenge for me. I even consulted hair stylists to help me doing her hair right,” Selak explained.

While he was at it, Selak also sculpted a statue of President Trump. “It is also more demanding to make a monument of Melania than Donald or other men, because women have more curves,” he added.

Interestingly, President Trump’s statue rests his hand on the shoulder of Vladimir Putin’s statue, which some might argue is an accurate representation of the president’s alleged ties to Russia.

Selak proudly displays all three statues in the backyard of his home in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka.

