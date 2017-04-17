Meghan Markle Reportedly Cuts Ties With Reitmans — Does This Mean A Royal Engagement Is Coming Soon?

It seems as though there might be a royal engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pretty soon! Harry and the Suits actress have been putting the media through a whirlwind, so to make it easier on you, we’ve compiled three reasons why the engagement could be happening just around the corner!

Meghan just abruptly ended her ties with Canadian fashion retailer Reitmans. The actress was not only a brand ambassador for the store, but they also carried her clothing line. The Daily Mail reports that Meghan “was offered a large sum [of money] in December to renew her contract but surprised Reitmans by refusing to sign it.” This isn’t the first time that Meghan has abruptly quit a business endeavor. Earlier this month Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog, t he Tig . The Daily Mail reported that it was because the site “does not fit with the image she might want to project as a future member of the Royal Family.” Although they have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps, Harry has acknowledged that they are together. In case you don’t remember, late last year Prince Harry released a rare public statement condemning the public for harassing Meghan, and he called the American actress his girlfriend.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016





And it seems Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The prince was spotted late last week being dropped off at Meghan’s Toronto home, carrying a large duffle bag.

Could Meghan have found her real-life Prince Charming?

