Meghan Markle Shuts Down Her Lifestyles Website ’Cause She’s Gotta Focus on Becoming a Princess and Stuff

Meghan Markle is moving on from her lifestyles website, the Tig. The actress and GOPH (that would be Girlfriend of Prince Harry) posted a letter Friday announcing the shuttering of her pet project, which launched in 2014.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” the Suits actress, 35, wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.'”

Markle added, “Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

So what was the Tig all about? Well, it was named after the American mispronunciation of Tignanello wine. She told Tory Burch in 2014 that sipping the wine “was my first moment of getting it. I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine.” So the Tig was her “nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

Vanity Fair did a deep-dive into the contents of Markel’s site, which she initially created 100 percent on her own, but later turned to a small team for help. Described as “not dissimilar to, yep, a Goop or a (R.I.P.) Preserve,” she wrote about places where she traveled, parties she threw (like a bachelorette weekend for her BFF), food she ate, and celebrity encounters, including meeting Michael Bublé, who later supplied a holiday playlist (many of her friends became contributors). But she talked a lot about books, said she didn’t mind staying home, and wrote about trying to live in a more eco-conscious way.

So why did she pick now to shut it down? People are obviously going to connect this to Prince Harry, whom she has been linked to publicly since November. Does it mean they’re closer to getting engaged? Maybe. They sure looked cute at that wedding in March.

We suppose it probably has something to do with Harry — like maybe how all her old posts were suddenly being picked through now that she is on her way to becoming a royal. In a way, it’s like your old diary being thumbed through — and misinterpreted — by a bunch of strangers. (Though that probably isn’t nearly as bad as having your own sister write a tell-all about you.)





While no wedding plans have been announced, which seems like a good thing as they haven’t been together that long, Prince Harry, 32, continues to throw out those “I’m ready for kids” vibes. On Friday, the man who dubbed himself “Funcle” was adorably playing with a young boy at an Invictus Games event in Bath, England. They did a little boxing, Prince William’s little brother swung him around, and they ended with a high five.

And suddenly we really hope Markle is saying goodbye to the Tig as part of plans for settling down with Harry. Man, he’s going to be a cute dad.





