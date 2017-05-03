Matt Bomer Reveals That His Family Didn’t Speak to Him for at Least Six Months After Coming Out

Actor Matt Bomer is opening up about coming out to his family in a new interview with Andrew Rannells for Out magazine. He said that he wrote a letter to his parents, because if he had tried to do it in person he would have “lost [his] sense of direction.”

He revealed that once his family read the letter there was a huge blowup fight “that [he’d] always feared.” And after that, Matt told Out, “there was radio silence for a long, long time, at least six months.” The White Collar star even had people telling him that he needed “to get rid of all expectations — you need to cut them out.” But his response was “they’re my family.” However, he said, “within a matter of years we started to figure it out. It was a struggle. It’s a struggle for anybody to take their paradigms and set of beliefs and understandings and completely flip the script.”

Matt was raised in a conservative Christian household in the suburban Bible Belt of Texas, where they “weren’t even allowed to watch ‘secular’ television.” He also told a story to Out about when he was younger, saying, “I worked on a gas pipeline with my brother … there were ex-cons with us. It was not an environment where it was safe to be gay.”

Now Matt’s relationship with his parents is superpositive. He even says that his “family is so loving.” And his real goal is “to tell people it can get better.”

