Madonna Slams Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone in Private Letter Up for Auction

The legendary singer Madonna has some harsh words for old peers.

A handwritten letter from the early ’90s has surfaced and is up for auction at the online auction site Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The letter was reportedly written to her boyfriend at the time, John Enos. In it, Madonna slams the talents of Sharon Stone and Whitney Houston by saying:

“It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have. Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die, but they’re so horribly mediocre.”

Madonna continues, saying she puts so much into her craft and that “it’s only brought [her] heartache and pain.”

Sharon Stone and Madonna are now close friends, and Stone took to Facebook to publicly respond to the sharp criticism by empathizing with the singer rather than escalating the situation.

Stone wrote, “Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments … have felt as mediocre as you described.”

But she added, “owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths.”

Stone ends her post by saying, “I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys.”

