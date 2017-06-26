Louis Tomlinson Calls Himself the ‘Forgettable’ Member of One Direction

In any boy band, certain members find greater success than others. For every megastar like Justin Timberlake there’s a Chris Kirkpatrick (of NSync) or Kevin Richardson (of Backstreet Boys), who — let’s be honest — did bring something to the group but never quite took off on his own.

In One Direction, the “forgettable” member is Louis Tomlinson. And that’s not just some random person’s opinion: That’s Louis Tomlinson’s. In a revealing new interview with the Guardian, he acknowledges that he’s “forgettable, to a certain degree.”

He has more praise for his bandmates. He calls Niall Horan “the most lovely guy in the world.” He says Zayn Malik “has a fantastic voice.” Liam Payne has “good stage presence.” Harry Styles, he says, “comes across very cool.”

Tomlinson goes on to say that he struggled with confidence while One Direction was the biggest band on the planet. But when he finally felt comfortable, it was too late. He said, “In the last year of One Direction I was probably the most confident I ever was. And then it was: ‘OK, hiatus!’”

Unlike other members, Louis didn’t support the band’s indefinite hiatus, partially because he never even considered going solo.

He told the Guardian, “If you’d asked me a year or 18 months ago: ‘Are you going to do anything as a solo artist?’ I’d have said absolutely not.”

He’s since changed his mind and is hard at work on his solo debut — making him the last One Direction member to announce solo work.

In other 1D news, Harry Styles kind of, sort of, talked about dating Taylor Swift:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: