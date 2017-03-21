Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Denies She’s a Muslim

Lindsay Lohan is not a Muslim — according to her dad. In a (now deleted) Facebook post that appeared over the weekend, Michael Lohan praised Lindsay’s Christian value of love, calling her “a light in the darkness.” That seemed nice enough, but he reportedly ended his post with, “PS I guess she’s not Muslim.” People didn’t like that so much. After commenters began complaining about his choice of words, Michael removed the final line. On Sunday, he returned to the social media site to try to explain what he’d written.

“I’m sorry if I offended anyone with my post yesterday. I was just stating that the press is wrong, my daughter is not of Muslim faith. She was raised Catholic but is Christian!” he shared in a now also deleted post, according to Page Six. This is not the first time the outspoken dad has taken aim at the press for rumors that his daughter is converting to Islam.

On February 4, he tweeted a picture of himself sporting a baseball hat with a diaper tucked beneath it. “Yes, that’s a diaper. Landon thought it’d be funny to call me butt head. Hope the press doesn’t say I’m a new religion bc of my head dress!” he wrote.

Yes, that's a diaper. Landon thought it'd be funny to call me butt head.

Hope the press doesn't say I'm a new religion bc of my head dress! pic.twitter.com/BXPXwOGgkO — Michael Lohan (@MichaelJLohan) February 4, 2017





Despite his insistence that Lindsay is still of the Christian faith, her Instagram bio still reads, “Alaikum Salam,” which is translates to “and peace be unto you,” and she recently insisted she was a victim of airport profiling because she was wearing a headscarf. Back in January, she scrubbed her Instagram of all photos when she added the Arabic greeting — sparking rumors that she was, in fact, making a spiritual shift to Islam.

Since then, she has peppered her account with photos of herself doing humanitarian work for Syrian refugees, enjoying time in Dubai, and wearing headscarves. Though the caption explains she has a “new fashion line” coming up, the choice of attire is probably not accidental.





Yesterday she shared a make-up free, smiling close-up of herself enjoying time with loved ones. “Abu Dhabi with a beautiful sea of friends and family,” she gushed.





She seems to have taken a page from Angelina Jolie’s book, documenting her efforts to help international relations as well. “This. Now. This moment. A moment in time. Is to forever exist. #peace #2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5 hashtag yourself to help the Turkish people and what they do everyday,” she shared shortly after she’d cleaned out her Instagram roll.





Lindsay and her father have had a somewhat contentious relationship over the years. As recently as last week, she was taking shots at him, effectively saying that she’d stayed in an allegedly abusive relationship with her former fiancé — Russian heir Egor Tarabasov — because she’d grown up in such a dysfunctional home that she thought that type of dynamic was normal. “My father was never physically abusive to my mother in front of me; I never saw that,” Lindsay said before adding, “Before I was born, yes. I’ve seen those photos.”

There was also the time just last year when he insisted she was pregnant, though friends disagreed and she hasn’t appeared pregnant in the many months since.

Only time will tell whether the 30-year-old actress formally converts, but during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2014, Lindsay described herself as “a very spiritual person.” She was fresh out of rehab and ready to talk, insisting, “I’m a very spiritual person and I’ve become more spiritual as time has gone on. I’m really in touch, whether it’s prayer or meditation … there are so many powers greater than me in the world. I’ve been blessed and lucky enough to have been given a gift to share with other people.” This may be the gift that keeps on giving.





