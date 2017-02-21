Lindsay Lohan Claims She Was a Victim of Airport Profiling

Lindsay Lohan is claiming that she was recently the target of profiling. The actress sat down with Good Morning Britain today and said that en route to New York, she was stopped at the airport. Lindsay believes it was because she was wearing a headscarf. She claims that after the security agent opened up her passport and realized that it was her, she immediately “started to apologize, but then said, ‘Please take off your headscarf.’”

Piers Morgan, the host of Good Morning Britain, asked if Lindsay felt as though she had been targeted because they thought she was a Muslim. Lindsay said that she wasn’t sure, but being “double-checked” at security had never happened to her before.

Piers then transitioned the interview to a topic that is constantly on everyone’s mind, President Trump. He mentioned that Lindsay has been defending Trump’s right to be the president. She said that she doesn’t “agree with his policies, and the things that he’s doing, but at the end of the day, he is the president right now. So what’s the point in picking on someone, instead of letting us see what they’re capable of, or not capable of.” But when it comes to Trump’s Twitter, she has a different thought: “I do think his Twitter needs to be taken away or deleted.”

