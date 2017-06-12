Lindsay Lohan Is Starring in a New TV Show With Rupert Grint

Lindsay Lohan is heading to the small screen. The 30-year-old shared a photo on Instagram announcing that she had a new role on the second season of the British television show Sick Note.





Lohan will be starring alongside Nick Frost from Shaun of the Dead, Don Johnson from Miami Vice, and Rupert Grint from Harry Potter. Grint plays a man who is misdiagnosed with a terminal illness, but discovers that people are treating him better because they think he’s sick … so he keeps it a secret. Jon Mountague, the head of the U.K.’s Sky, which will be airing the show, said, “One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the edge of their seats.”

The first season of Sick Note will begin airing this fall. In Season 2, Lohan will play the daughter of Grint’s boss. Mountague continued by saying, “Filming for series two is already underway, and we’re delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast.”

Lohan has been taking a hiatus from the limelight. Her last big project was acting in the play Speed-the-Plow on London’s West End in 2014.

