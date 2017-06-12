Jerry Seinfeld Rejecting Kesha Is Now Art (as It Should Be)

Jerry Seinfeld refusing Kesha a hug (three times) is now more than just one of the Internet’s best viral videos. It’s also art.





Famous Australian graffiti artist Lush, who has turned pop culture pics from Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement to Tiger Woods’s sad mug shot into street art, has given the treatment to the Seinfeld alum’s mega-rejection of the pop star last week. In the picture, which can be seen in Fitzroy North, an inner-city suburb of Melbourne, Jerry has his hand up as the “TiK ToK” singer touches his arm. “No thanks,” says the bubble next to the (cranky) comedian.

Last Monday, Kardashian-hater Seinfeld denied, denied, and denied Kesha a hug on the red carpet at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She was an apparent megafan; he thought she was a creepy fan. The moment quickly went viral.

For his part, Seinfeld said the rejection of the singer wasn’t intentional. “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star,” he told Extra. I don’t know everyone.” He said Kesha came up while he was being interviewed, describing the moment as “a little off… When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger.”





He described himself as “flattered” by Kesha’s fandom, but said that “the TV only works one way… I can’t see who’s watching.” And he shared that they met up inside the event, when the cameras weren’t rolling, and they “laughed about it.” But she didn’t get a hug.

He later poked fun of the incident — or shaded Kesha, depending on who you ask — by posting a photo in which he was hugging his wife, Jessica.





That photo, as well as ones from the initial interview, have been turned into memes:

And there’s also a meme of Lush’s street art.





All we need now is for someone to do a meme of the fact that someone did a meme of the street art and we’ll be set.

