Jerry Seinfeld Bashes the Kardashians: ‘These People Are Not Doing Anything Interesting’

Jerry Seinfeld cannot stand the Kardashian clan, and this is something he takes very seriously. In fact, the comedian bans their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in his home.

Seinfeld recently told Mr. Porter’s Journal about enforcing this “no Kardashian” parenting rule. He said, “The one time I really, really got upset was when my daughter was watching the Kardashians on her phone in her bed and I could not take that scene.”

Seinfeld explained why he feels that way about the Kardashians’ show, and it comes down to this: He doesn’t think they truly worked to get where they are.

He said, “You had to go through all the different hierarchies of your career to get to television. I’m offended by reality television on many levels and that show of course is the premier example of reality television. These people are not doing anything interesting. I lost my temper with that one.”

But this isn’t the first time Seinfeld has bashed the famous family. He recently starred in a parody of his own Web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with Maya Rudolph playing Khloé Kardashian.

