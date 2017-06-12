Donald Trump Crashes New Jersey Wedding

President Trump took a page from Bill Murray‘s playbook, crashing a wedding on Saturday night. Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill were celebrating their nuptials at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, N.J., when the commander in chief sauntered in around 10:30 p.m. — OK, he didn’t exactly saunter, considering the fact that several Secret Service agents appeared first for security purposes.

Naturally, the guests had no idea Trump was going to show up and were pretty surprised by his arrival, but the newlyweds seemed nothing but thrilled by his drop-in. The president donned a black suit with a blue tie for the occasion and seemed right in his element while crashing the party. Fortunately, a few photos surfaced on Instagram documenting the meeting.

View photos Trump clasped hands with the bride. (Photo: @lauramp11 via Twitter) More

According to reports, Trump asked the names of the bride and groom and then posed for photos with the happy couple. He also signed some hats emblazoned with his tagline, “Make America Great Again” and passed them out to attendees, some of whom chanted “U.S.A.” to show their enthusiasm. (This was a Trump-friendly crowd.)

In video footage, the president can be seen hugging the bride after she enthusiastically runs over to greet him. They then pose for some pics together without her husband.

Trump made surprise stop at wedding reception last night at Bedminster. The crowd broke out into chants of "USA!" (Video obtained by CNN) pic.twitter.com/sfe6zFdOlI — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) June 11, 2017





Trump was in Bedminster to host a private fundraiser for Rep. Tom MacArthur (a Republican who represents New Jersey), before heading back to Washington, D.C., later Sunday night. It was a busy weekend for the first family all around, as Melania Trump and her son, 10-year-old Barron Trump, finally moved from New York City to the White House.





