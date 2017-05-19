Liev Schreiber Looks Mighty Cozy With Gerard Butler’s Gal Pal

Cozy! That’s the best way to describe Liev Schreiber’s outing with a tall, leggy brunette in L.A. on Wednesday.

The Ray Donovan star, 49, appeared to be on a day date with a woman identified as Morgan Brown, an ex or current gal pal of Scottish actor Gerard Butler. They sat thisclose as they chilled out at Alfred Melrose Place coffee shop and enjoyed some laughs. Then, they took a hands-on casual stroll in which they had their arms linked and his hand was resting on her rear.

Like we said: cozy. And People magazine says it’s “definitely romantic.” However, a Schreiber insider told the Daily Mail their relationship is “platonic” and they’ve been “friends for years.”

View photos

Brown is a former model — no surprise there, especially when you remember that he’s 6-foot-3 — who is now an interior designer. Her dad was a wealthy real estate developer named Harry Joe “Coco” Brown.

Brown has been dating Butler on and off since 2014. They were photographed together as recently as March — and a source tells Page Six that they are still dating. We’re not sure if these photos will change anything.

And you all know Liev’s deal: He and Naomi Watts ended their 11-year romance last September. They have two sons.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: