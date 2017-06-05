Liam Gallagher Calls Out Brother Noel for Skipping One Love Manchester Concert

There is still no love between the members of Oasis.

On Sunday night, Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the One Love benefit concert in Manchester. But his older brother and former bandmate, Noel, was a no-show at the event, which raised money for victims of the terror attack.

Liam performed a couple of Oasis songs on stage. After the show, on Monday morning, he called out his brother on social media for disappointing fans hoping for a reunion. He tweeted, “Noels out of the f***ng country weren’t we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***.”

Rumors swirled that the members of Oasis, who are Manchester natives, would reunite to support Ariana Grande and the victims of the terrorist attack in their hometown. Obviously, the Gallaghers still have not made up, and instead Liam was joined by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The crowd received Liam well, with or without his brother. The 44-year-old singer gave everyone a shout out on Twitter, saying, “What an amazing night last night, pure love vibrations, nobody comes close to Manchester love forever.”

He continued taking a jab at his brother and wrote, “Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x.”

