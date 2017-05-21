Lauren Conrad Celebrates Baby Shower With Family and Friends

Lauren Conrad recently celebrated her baby shower surrounded by family and friends.

The former Hills and Laguna Beach star posted a photo of herself on Snapchat, writing: “So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life! They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today.”

Conrad has been private about her pregnancy and kept it under the radar, but in March, the entrepreneur went on a babymoon and posted an Instagram photo of her baby bump from an undisclosed tropical location, writing, “Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita.”





Earlier in the year, Conrad surprised fans when she revealed she was having a baby by posting a photo of her sonogram with the caption, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

The star also opened up about her marriage in a 2015 blog post. When asked how many children she wants to have with her husband, Conrad replied, “Maybe two. That way we aren’t outnumbered.”

This will be the first child for Conrad and her husband, William Tell.

