Kylie Jenner Is Currently Renting a Huge Beverly Hills House for $125,000 a Month

Kylie Jenner is finishing up renovations on her $12 million Hidden Hills home in L.A. So while she’s waiting, the Lip Kit mogul is currently renting a house in Beverly Hills, for $125,000 a month.

The Beverly Hills property has five bedrooms and 7 and a half bathrooms. The mansion is described as French-contemporary style, and is built on nearly four acres of land and includes 6,025 square feet.

Kylie Jenner’s rental house in Beverly Hills. (Photo: TheMLS.com) More

Inside the house there’s a chef’s kitchen and a living room with high ceilings and windows, allowing for plenty of natural light — a much-needed ingredient for the perfect selfie. The house also has a library with a bar, a climate-controlled wine cellar, and a big-screen theater. The master bedroom features two walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a private terrace.

The backyard features an outdoor kitchen, an oval pool, a tennis court, and a mini-golf course, as well as a private vineyard with views overlooking Los Angeles.

Aerial view of Kylie Jenner’s rental house. (Photo: TheMLS.com) More

Kylie’s only renting, but buyers should be ready to drop a cool $35 million for the house.

