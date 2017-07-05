Why Did Kylie Jenner Change Her ‘T’ Ankle Tattoo?

Kylie Jenner is definitely moving on. After breaking up with rapper Tyga, she is removing all traces of her ex-boyfriend, including an ankle tattoo.

New pictures of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner have surfaced, and they reveal that she has redone her “T” tattoo and turned it into “LA.” Kylie and Tyga split sometime in March after three years of dating on and off.

From ‘T’ to ‘LA’ (Photo: Splash News and GC Images) More

The Kylie-Tyga saga started in 2014, but the two didn’t make things official until a year later. Back then their relationship caused a lot of controversy because of their age difference — Kylie was 17, and Tyga was 25. Somewhere in between 2015 and 2017, there were engagement rumors and a handful of breakups. But Kylie changing her tribute tattoo to Tyga looks like an end to that love story.

It only took about a month for Kylie to start a new chapter in dating. She is now linked to rapper Travis Scott. They sparked up a romance at this year’s Coachella music festival, and after just two short months of dating, they debuted their matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

In other entertainment news, Lindsay Lohan defended President Trump against cyberbullies:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: