Kristen Stewart, Salma Hayek and Other Celebrities Who Claim They Don’t Work Out

Most people would rather binge-watch TV than work out. However, we know in the back of our minds that working out is part of a healthy lifestyle. Even though celebrities are always in the spotlight, some of them don’t work out and still manage to look amazing. If that fact alone doesn’t grind your gears, let’s take a look at what some celebrities had to say about working out.

Jennifer Hudson, who lost 80 pounds with the help of Weight Watchers, said, “I don’t really have time to do much of that [working out], so I really just watch what I eat.”

Blake Lively, mother of two and wife to Hollywood stud Ryan Reynolds, seems to have it all. She says: “I don’t really need a personal trainer or watch what I eat. I can’t start the day without a hot chocolate, or finish it without a few squares of dark chocolate.”

Kristen Stewart doesn’t work out much thanks to her family: “We’re all like this [skinny] in my family, so I don’t have to exercise a lot or go on a diet. I do all the exercise I need on set.”

