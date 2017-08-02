Kristen Stewart Addresses Her ‘Resting Bitch Face’

Kristen Stewart knows you think she looks unhappy all the time, but what you may not know is that she suffers from a condition known as RBF — Resting Bitch Face.

The Chanel muse covers Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in the September issue, and says she “completely” has RBF.

“I’m really not introverted — I’m just not acting all the time, which is what it would take to look like how people expect famous people to behave,” she tells the magazine.

“Fame is valued quite ridiculously,” Stewart, 27, adds. “So then there’s this idea that you’re beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I’m ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole. Like, you can relate to a person, you can relate to an individual, but addressing the world at large is something that just perplexes me.”

When Stewart does sit down for interviews, she doesn’t mince words. You always know exactly where the outspoken actress lands on an issue. For example, her thoughts on the word “bitch” in general.

“Men cannot say ‘bitch’ anymore, I’m sorry,” Stewart states. “Say something different. Say, ‘You’re rude,’ say, ‘You’re a dick,’ whatever. Just to say, ‘Oh, that bitch.’ You can’t say that because there’s nothing I could say to you, there’s no retort that would be equal to that; therefore it’s demeaning and literally on par with … something homophobic or something racist.”

It’s not just her expression Stewart won’t fake. The actress — who is currently dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell — also discusses her sexuality.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it?” she asks. “I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

Stewart has dated St. Vincent and Alicia Cargile; however, her longest and most high-profile relationship was with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The Personal Shopper star reveals she would “totally” date a man again.

“Definitely. … Some people aren’t like that,” she says. “Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once, I’m like, ‘That was cool — what’s next?’”

