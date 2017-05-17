Did You Know These Celebrities Also Like Being Behind the Camera?

Some celebrities don’t only like being in front of the camera — they also like taking the photos. Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse just photographed Kendall Jenner for London’s Sunday Times. He said: “Seeing her work, it’s no wonder she’s become such a huge figure within the fashion industry. … Kendall isn’t afraid to look awkward in a way that’s vulnerable and inherently interesting.”





Kendall herself has gotten behind the camera and has even shot covers for Love magazine featuring Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter.





Liam Hemsworth is another celebrity who loves to take pictures. He even shot fiancée Miley Cyrus’s cover art for her single “Malibu.”





David Beckham’s 18-year-old son, Brooklyn, said that photography is his passion, and he is expected to study the art while he’s in college. Singer Frank Ocean was Vogue’s photographer for the 2017 Met Gala.

Drew Carey is really into photography and once told Sports Illustrated, “If I wasn’t a comic or television star, I really wanted to be a photojournalist.” Drew even once served on the board of directors for the National Press Photographers Association.

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges has an entire website dedicated to his photography. Brad Pitt has also published some of his photographs, including the cover of W magazine’s November 2008 issue.

