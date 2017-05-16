Celebrities Treat Themselves to the Museum of Ice Cream
While ice cream isn’t on most celebrity diets, that hasn’t kept them from flocking — with other Angelenos — to the Museum of Ice Cream in Downtown L.A. The space filled with colorful confectionery, which is so popular its short run has been extended through August (though tickets are tough to get), has attracted A-listers like Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow (with ex Chris Martin and their kids), and Fergie, who were all there on Mother’s Day. (The museum offers private tours, so don’t think the stars are mixing with the masses. Gawd no.) See their photos, which are more than sprinkled with good times…