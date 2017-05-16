1 / 8

Katy Perry

Katy Perry — who went to the museum with her mother, Mary Hudson, on Mother’s Day — jumped right into the sprinkle pool, as someone who makes videos like this would. However, she quipped, “Might have to go to the dr tomorrow and have sprinkles pulled out of my ear holes. Will update you tomorrow.” (Photo: Katy Perry via Instagram)

Celebrities Treat Themselves to the Museum of Ice Cream

Suzy Byrne
Editor

While ice cream isn’t on most celebrity diets, that hasn’t kept them from flocking — with other Angelenos — to the Museum of Ice Cream in Downtown L.A. The space filled with colorful confectionery, which is so popular its short run has been extended through August (though tickets are tough to get), has attracted A-listers like Katy PerryGwyneth Paltrow (with ex Chris Martin and their kids), and Fergie, who were all there on Mother’s Day. (The museum offers private tours, so don’t think the stars are mixing with the masses. Gawd no.) See their photos, which are more than sprinkled with good times…