Kim Kardashian Hits 100 Million Instagram Followers

Kim Kardashian is celebrating a major milestone: hitting 100 million Instagram followers. On Thursday night, the reality star turned mogul posted to Twitter to announce her big news. “Can’t believe I reached 100 million Instagram followers, all thanks to YOU! Get the stories behind my top pics,” she shared with a link to her site, which featured her top five most-liked posts. (What’s really hard to believe, given her ubiquitousness, is that she’s just catching up to others in the 100 million club, like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Cristiano Ronaldo.)

The “stories” behind the photos were pretty lean and really didn’t provide much more context than was obvious from the original posts, but it’s unlikely anyone really cared.

The feature started with a shot of Kim, Kanye West, and their two children, North and Saint, which had clocked 4.5 million likes. “This pic was taken in April when we had Easter at our house,” Kim explained. “Family is everything to me.” The caption beside the shot also explained, “Easter 2017.” So if you didn’t know family was important to Kim … now you do.





Next up was her first pic on the social media site after a three-month hiatus following her Paris attack. “This was the first photo I posted on Instagram after taking a few months off from social media,” she wrote. “I wanted to spend as much quality time with my family as possible.”





Next up was a shot of her with her son. “Saint is the sweetest boy. He never cries or fusses. I love watching him grow up,” she gushed. When she first shared this pic, she simply captioned it, “My son” with a heart emoji. (No word on whether North is as easy to raise as Saint.)





A solo shot of Saint also made the cut. “This was the first picture of Saint I shared on social media,” she noted (though that was probably obvious already).





Finally came another shot of the whole family together. Originally, she had captioned it, “I [heart emoji] my family,” but now she added a bit more context. “This picture was taken when Kanye was on tour and we all met in New York,” she wrote.





“It’s always so special to be together–especially when our schedules can be so busy.” In summary, Kim Kardashian really, really loves her family … and her 100 million fans. (Hey, they’re kind of like family … right?)





