Kesha Opens Up About What Her Comeback Song, ‘Praying,’ Means to Her

Kesha is making a bold statement: She’s finally back. Today she released her first single in four years, titled “Praying.”

The singer also penned an essay on Lena Dunham’s newsletter, Lenny Letter, explaining what the song means to her. She wrote: “This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.”

Kesha could be taking aim at her former producer, Dr. Luke, and their ongoing legal battle, in which she accused him of sexual assault and battery.

Her new ballad points out her struggles and her journey. She sings: “And you said that I was done / But you were wrong and now the best is yet to come / Cuz I can make it on my own / And I don’t need you, I found a strength I’ve never known.”

In the essay, Kesha also talked about what she was going through while writing the song.

“It’s from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength. There were so many days, months even, when I didn’t want to get out of bed. I spent all day wanting to go to sleep, and then when I did fall asleep, I had horrible night terrors where I would physically cry and scream through the dark. I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them. And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record,” she wrote.

The 30-year-old hopes “Praying” will reach people who find themselves going through tough times. She said: “Don’t give up on yourself.”

Kesha’s new album, Rainbow, comes out Aug. 11.

In other entertainment news, Katy Perry offended Australia with her new promo:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: