Kesha Was Denied a Hug by Jerry Seinfeld, So She Got Two From Bob Dylan

Kesha found out the hard way that some people are huggers and some people just like their personal space. Back in June, Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha were both on the red carpet for the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

The singer came over to introduce herself to Seinfeld, asked for a hug, went in for the hug, and was subsequently denied by the comedian.

Seinfeld’s rejection quickly went viral, and Kesha later addressed the hug denial in an interview with Hits1 in Hollywood. She recalled how she felt after Seinfeld blew her off: “I felt like I was 5 years old. I instantly was like, ‘Oh, f*** me.’ And I, like, somehow ended up in my very own episode — mini-episode — of Seinfeld for like five seconds.”

Even though Seinfeld wasn’t a huggy kind of guy, Kesha revealed that later on at a music festival she got a hug from another living legend — Bob Dylan.

She told Hits1, “So I just walked up, and I just kind of stood there and smiled, and he just opened his beautiful arms and gave me the most wonderful, healing Bob Dylan hug that I’ve ever dreamt of, and I just could care less about anything else, ’cause he gave me another hug at the end of our conversation. So I got two Bob Dylan hugs.”

At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, Kesha performed an emotional cover of Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe” with Ben Folds and received a standing ovation. So we’re guessing that getting a hug from your favorite rock idol isn’t a bad consolation prize.

