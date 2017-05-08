Kelly Ripa Gets Highest Civilian Honor From Her Home State of New Jersey

On Sunday night, Kelly Ripa had the honor of being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The Live host represented Camden County as she took the stage. She was introduced by her father, Joe Ripa.





Ripa was joined by other stars, including Wyclef Jean, Ray Liotta, and Connie Chung. All have ties to the Garden State.

She said, “I really want to thank my other inductees, my fellow honorees — you have inspired me in more ways than you will ever know — [and] my friends and family, who are all here and have supported me my entire life and career. And to you dad and to you mom, I love you so much, and the sacrifices you have made to raise me have been not been lost on me.”

