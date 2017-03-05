Kelly Osbourne Remembers ‘The Osbournes’: ‘I Wouldn't Take It Back for Anything’

Fifteen years ago, on March 5, 2002, MTV aired the premiere episode of The Osbournes, which followed the foul-mouthed rocker family through their mundane lives. Thanks to both their family dysfunction and their family chemistry, the show became cemented in pop culture, and you still might get a few laughs if you mumble like Ozzy.

Kelly Osbourne spoke to Yahoo Celebrity about the show’s legacy, especially the way it paved the way for reality TV — a genre that was still gaining in popularity in 2002. “People always say ‘one of the first [reality TV shows]’ — we were the first reality show,” Kelly told us. “We invented something we did not know we were inventing.”

One thing she definitely didn’t anticipate was the total invasion of privacy. “We had cameras in our house 24 hours a day, two crews, 12-hour shifts changing over,” she revealed. “They became like a second family.”

Kelly, 32, was only 17 when the show began, and at first she fully prepared to be on camera. “I remember when I first started that I would make sure to put makeup on. And slowly, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t be bothered with that.'”

These days, it’s a running joke that reality TV is hardly real. But for The Osbournes, what you saw was pretty much what actually happened. “It would take up to six months to film a season, because you’d have to see how it goes and then create the story,” she explained. “And now it’s more ‘produced moments.’ I wish we could have done it like that!”

Despite the long hours and lack of privacy, Osbourne is still a fan of the breakthrough series, saying, “I wouldn’t take it back for anything. It’s an incredible family movie that we have to always look back on. I recently watched it to see how much we’ve all grown up and changed and become better versions of ourselves.”

One things that hasn’t changed? All of the Osbournes still love a good four-letter word.

Ozzy sure used to have an interesting take on playing Santa:

