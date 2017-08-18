Kelly LeBrock left Hollywood for a life in the wilderness

Any male growing up during the ’80s probably remembers Kelly LeBrock. The model made her acting debut alongside Gene Wilder in The Lady in Red, played a superhuman robot in the teen flick Weird Science, and starred opposite husband Steven Seagal in Hard to Kill.

LeBrock and Seagal were married for nine years before divorcing in 1996 and have three children together — Annaliza, 30; Dominic, 27; and Arissa, 24. Following the divorce, LeBrock left her glamorous life in Hollywood.

She told Closer Weekly: “I decided to quit Hollywood to raise my babies away from the limelight. I didn’t want them looking into any of the negative aspects of my divorce [from Steven]. So I ran for the hills, and I’ve basically been living in the wilderness [of Southern California] with no TV for 24 years!”

Although she has been living off the grid, the former actress returns to the spotlight in Lifetime’s upcoming reality show Growing Up Supermodel, which chronicles daughter Arissa’s journey becoming a plus-size model.

