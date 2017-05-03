Katy Perry’s Latest Social Media Foible

Katy Perry might need a social media time out. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old star and Met Gala host shared a pic of herself arriving at the fete that was featured on the lower half of the front page of the New York Times. “All the news that’s fit to print,” she wrote, quoting the paper’s tagline. She completed her comment with a heart emoji.

The problem? The upper half of the front page of the paper featured an image of police officers engulfed in fire at a May Day rally in France — which Perry completely ignored.





It was pretty clear that she was focused on the pic of herself in her rather dramatic red ensemble, but her lack of acknowledgment of the drama happening in the image above it rubbed millions of followers the wrong way.

“Ima just stop and pray for France,” one user wrote, while another asked, “What about the photo from above, interesting contrast…” Many others simply called her “clueless,” and one implored her, “Please be careful with what you say and post. The policeman that is sharing the cover with you is in really bad condition. This attack is a true shame…”

This latest post comes on the heels of a previous social media share in which Perry made a joke comparing the fact that she’d changed her hair to the fact that the United States had a new president.

In an Instagram live video, when one fan said, “I miss your old black hair,” the singer replied, “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.” She then looked around to her friends to see if they were laughing with her. It’s unclear whether they were or not.

But if she regretted her New York Times post, she wasn’t admitting it. Instead, she posted another shot from the gala, though this one was slightly less controversial and simply featured her performing during the event.





“Some met ball performance shots,” she explained. The performance did look pretty cool — maybe she should stick to what she does best … which is not necessarily social media.





