Katy Perry Isn’t Hiding Her Excitement About Making Bank on ‘American Idol’

If you don’t already know, Katy Perry is going to be a judge on the rebooted new season of American Idol, and girl is making BANK! We’re talking $25 million — yes, you read that right, 25 MILLION. And, man, is she excited to talk about that payday, as she told KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in the Morning. Katy said, “I got paid more than any guy that’s been on that show.”

Speaking of men on American Idol, Simon Cowell made his reputation by being sometimes unnecessarily mean while being a judge. So will Katy follow in his footsteps or do her own thing? She said, “I’m gonna be the same judge I’ve always been. And I’m not judge-y — I am constructive criticism. And … the reality is I am polite but firm.” The single singer also brought up the fact that she is ready to meet a new man. Katy said, “So I’m a paid woman, and I’m ready for a beautiful man.”

Katy was also asked about those rumors if “I Kissed a Girl” was in fact about Miley Cyrus. She said: “There were so many muses to that song. And also when I was that age I was just like a little s**t stirrer.”

Hmm, seems like she still isn’t addressing if in fact “I Kissed a Girl” is about Miley, what do you think?

In other entertainment news, Michael Jackson’s estate threatens to sue over two upcoming movies about the singers life:

