Kate Middleton Gets Candid About Motherhood: ‘It’s Lonely at Times’

Kate Middleton is the most recent celebrity to open up about motherhood.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted she has struggled since having Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She said: “It is lonely at times, and you do feel quite isolated. But actually, so many mothers are going through exactly what you are going through.”

The 35-year-old spoke with a group of moms during a meeting at the Global Academy. She was candid about her own mental-health struggles and encouraged them to seek help during trying times.

“It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you,” she told the co-founders of Mush, an app that connects new mothers with one another.

Kate was also joined by Prince William and Prince Harry at the event. The royals are continuing their efforts in speaking about the importance of mental health as a part of their Heads Together campaign.

The Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry joined @TheGAcademy students and @global presenters for a roundtable conversation on Mental Health pic.twitter.com/w8besGsgUP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2017





The duchess also praised her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, for recently talking about his own struggle with depression and grief after losing his mother, Princess Diana.

