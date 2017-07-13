Karolina Kurkova Found True Love Using Facebook

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Czech supermodel, and actress Karolina Kurkova sat down with Hamptons magazine to talk about love, parenting, and self-confidence.

In the article, the supermodel talks about meeting her husband, Archie Drury, in 2008 in New York City when she went out to dinner with some friends. Kurkova candidly admits that there really wasn’t any chemistry when she first met the former Marine.

However, in spite of the lack of a spark, she found Drury on Facebook and connected with him.

Kurkova explains how her relationship began:

“…we started talking… It was a different time for Facebook. So we really got to know each other through writing, we got together, and the rest is history.”

The digital connection became very real, because in 2009, the couple tied the knot.

The same year they welcomed their first son, Tobin, into the family and in November 2015, Kurkova gave birth to their second son, Noah.

Kurkova admits that relationships and parenting are a challenge, and she attributes the success of her relationship to paying attention to her husband and not just going out to fancy dinners or parties.

But even with crazy schedules and two kids, the love they found on Facebook is still very much alive.

In other entertainment news, see how many times Shia LeBeouf has apologized:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: