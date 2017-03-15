Kanye West Out and About Following the Tragic Death of His Cousin’s Baby

Kanye West may be in mourning, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t leaving the house. On Tuesday night, the 39-year-old mogul was seen having dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Bandera, less than a day after his cousin, Ricky Anderson (who happens to work for Kanye’s record label GOOD Music), tragically lost his 1-year-old son, Avery. Kanye dined without Kim Kardashian or either of their children, North and Saint, and looked rather somber as he kept his gaze down away from the photographers.

Kanye West arriving for dinner at Bandera.

Anderson, who comes from West’s late mother Donda’s side of the family, broke the news of the tot’s death on Instagram earlier that day. “Today was the worst day of my life!!,” the heartbroken father wrote beside a beautiful close-up shot of the boy. “I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.”







Avery had just celebrated his first birthday with a Disney-themed party (that looked like a lot of fun). “Last minute parties are always the best! Seeing ur kid happy is the best feeling in the world!! Thanks to everyone who made this day special for Avery!! Was going to tag everyone but too many! Love you guys,” Anderson wrote of the affair beside a pic of his son hugging Micky Mouse.





No cause of death has been reported yet. Neither Kanye nor Kim has posted anything on social media about the tragedy, but Anderson has been sharing more sweet videos and pictures of his late son.





There’s no doubt the entire family is struggling with this sudden and unexpected loss.





