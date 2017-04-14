Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s ‘Love Connection’ Was Instant, Says Beverley Mitchell

Former 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell is spilling the details on how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met. She said the couple met at the Golden Globes: “It was so cute because they were like — it’s that moment like, ‘I like you, I think you like me.’ It was very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute.”

Well, things clearly worked out because after five years of dating, Justin and Jessica got married. But what’s funny is that Beverley was apparently friends with the NSync members for a while before Justin and Jess got together. Jessica clearly wanted no part of it. Beverly said that Jessica “used to make of me because I’d been friends with all the guys from NSync for years before. She used to literally give me so much crap!”

Well, it seems like things came full circle, and we can’t say that we’re mad about it. What’s also great is that Silas, Jessica and Justin’s son, and Beverley’s son Hutton are about 10 weeks apart and — get this — they have playdates! How cute is that?

