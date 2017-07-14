Justin Timberlake Helps a Fan Hit by a Golf Ball at Celebrity Tournament

People love Justin Timberlake — not only for his music and acting chops, but also because he seems like such a nice guy. And this week, his sterling reputation got a few more nice-guy points.

On Wednesday, Justin aided an injured fan who had been struck by a golf ball at a celebrity tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev. While playing in the star-studded American Century Championship, someone from Justin’s group accidentally hit the ball to the right of the 17th hole and into the crowd. The golfer immediately went over to check on the woman.

In a video from the Sacramento Bee, Justin is also seen walking over to comfort the woman, and was followed by the rest of the group, which included former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Justin helped her up, made her laugh, and even gave her a high-five.

However, this wasn’t Justin’s first memorable moment on the golf course. In February, he went viral with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro when the two hyped up the crowd by doing Ribeiro’s classic dance move “The Carlton” at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

