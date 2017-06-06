Jerry Seinfeld Hilariously Says ‘No Thanks’ to Hug From Kesha

Kesha lived out most of our nightmares last night when she went in for a hug from Jerry Seinfeld and got shut down. Hard. On camera.

It happened when the two of them were working the red carpet for A Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Seinfeld, 63, was in the middle of an interview when a very excited Kesha, 30, came up to him and said, “I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?” The notoriously quirky comedian looked surprised but smiled and said “thanks” to the compliment but “no thanks” to the hug request. “Please?” she asked. “No, thanks,” again he said. “A little one,” she said, moving in closer. “Yeah, no thanks,” he stated while completely backing away. You can see the side of an embarrassed Kesha’s stunned face as she exclaimed, “He wouldn’t give me a hug!”

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017





Ouch! Seinfeld then told the reporter, “I don’t know who that was,” only to be informed it was Kesha. But that didn’t seem to make much of a difference, as the comedian turned and said, “Oh, OK. Well, I wish her the best.” Double ouch.





