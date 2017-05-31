Jennifer Garner Slams Misleading People Magazine Cover, Says She Did Not Authorize Article

Jennifer Garner may or may not be moving on from the “love of her life,” Ben Affleck, but one thing’s for sure: She didn’t talk about it to People magazine.

The actress issued a statement on Facebook after a misleading People cover insinuated that she had participated in a photo shoot and interview for the magazine. This week’s issue features a shot of Garner accompanied by the headline “Life After Heartbreak.”

The picture isn’t a paparazzi photo and looks as if it had been taken at a sit-down shoot. Text next to her smiling face reads, “Since ending her troubled marriage to ‘love of her life’ Ben Affleck, she’s moving on, finding happiness — and starting over at 45.”

Garner addressed the cover five hours after People published its story online.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me. It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant—with twins!—(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore,” she begins.

“This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover,” she writes. “I did not participate in or authorize this article. While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.”





Garner concludes the statement by writing, “Have a beautiful day, Love, Jen.”

While it’s certainly a misleading cover, People doesn’t attribute any of the quotes accompanying the article to Garner. Although she claims that she’s “doing OK,” an “insider” alleges, “[t]his has really been the most difficult decision for her. But it’s time to focus on the future.”

Garner filed for divorce from Affleck, 44, in April two years after they split.

“They want to be sure the kids are comfortable,” a source claims in People‘s article. “It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

At least that’s one thing People and Garner can agree on.





