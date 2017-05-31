Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Date After Divorce: ‘Ben Was the Love of Her Life’

People magazine looks into Jennifer Garner’s life after her split with Ben Affleck in this week’s issue. She’s not ready to date, according to the mag. (Photo: People)

With her divorce from Ben Affleck finally proceeding, Jennifer Garner is happy, healing and looking forward to a bright future. Subscribe now for an inside look at her new life — only in PEOPLE.

Jennifer Garner is settling into her new life as a single mom.

The actress, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on April 13, is “doing okay,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “This has really been the most difficult decision for her. But it’s time to focus on the future.”

View photos Jennifer Garner, pictured with Ben Affleck on April 16, is figuring out life after her split with the superstar. (Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) More

Garner, 45, and Affleck, 44, who each asked for joint custody of their three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, continue to effectively co-parent together, according to sources.

While Affleck lived in the guest house on the couple’s L.A. property since he and Garner announced their split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, the actor has now moved to a nearby home to remain close to his family.

“They want to be sure the kids are comfortable,” says a source close to both. “It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

For more behind Jennifer Garner’s decision to move on, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

Between her family and career — Garner has three upcoming films, Wakefield; The Tribes of Palos Verdes, which she stars in and executive-produced; and Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda — the actress hasn’t begun to think about dating again just yet.

“She will eventually, but it will be a while before she does,” says the insider. “She’s certainly not jumping up and down and screaming, ‘I’m single!’ and planning dates. She still says Ben was the love of her life.”

For now, Garner is most content to be with her kids and looking forward to their life together.

“She seems happy to be single and able to move forward,” adds the insider. “She has a very positive attitude about the future.”



