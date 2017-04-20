Javier Bardem Just Revealed His List of Man Crushes, and It Obviously Includes Brad Pitt

Javier Bardem will grace the cover of Esquire’s May issue. The Spanish-born actor opened up to the magazine on an interesting subject, his man crushes. And the men who made Bardem’s “man crush” list include: Al Pacino, who Bardem says he finds “so physically attractive,” Brad Pitt, who he “saw … once on the red carpet and … was like, wow,” and Johnny Depp, about whom he simply exclaims, “what face!”

The 48-year-old is, however, married to one of the world’s most beautiful women, Penélope Cruz. The couple has been together for 10 years and have two kids. But before Bardem was able to marry Penélope, he had to prove his ability to hang with her famous friends, including U2’s Bono.

Bono jokingly explained to Esquire, “Penélope is a friend — of course I had to make sure this man I so admired onscreen was up to scratch. He came through that drink-off with flying colors, and at the end of the night I asked him to marry me.”

Something else that Bardem let us in on is that he learned English from listening to AC/DC’s Back in Black. He said, “I love hard rock, and I love heavy metal. It’s always been something I’ve been drinking from, the energy of metal.” Bardem even talks about meeting Angus Young from AC/DC, saying, “He came into the room, and I fell to my knees. I almost cried.”

