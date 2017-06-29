J.Lo and A-Rod Are Working Hard to Blend Their Families... Before They Tie the Knot?

Alex Rodriguez is hands on with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s kids, Max and Emme. J.Lo shared this photo on Instagram on Wednesday. (Photo: Jennifer Lopez via Instagram)

Three-time divorcée Jennifer Lopez jumps headfirst into relationships — that’s her thing. Anybody paying attention can see she’s doing it again with Alex Rodriguez, and, just months into it (they started dating in early March), are already blending their families in anticipation of the future.

On Wednesday, the Shades of Blue actress, 47, shared a photo of her man, 41, poolside with her 9-year-old twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme (“Lulu”). “#aboutlastweekend,” was the caption, but it should have been “See A-Rod play daddy to my kids” ’cause that was what he was doing.





The former Yankee was on a lounge chair with Max sitting on his chest and Emme standing nearby with a grin. Big kid A-Rod appeared to be having the most fun of all, according to his silly-gleeful facial expression. (Though we would be pretty gleeful to be sitting by that pool, which could be Lopez’s Hampton’s pad. Not jealous at all.)

It’s gone both ways though — J.Lo has spent lots of time with his daughters, Natasha (“Tashi”), 12, and Ella, 9, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.





Their kids have hung out together.













And all six of them have hung out together like one big happy family.





It helps that they are both on good terms with their exes. A-Rod’s ex-wife Cynthia, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008, pops up on his Instagram now and then when they do things as a family with their girls. And you know how close J.Lo and Marc are. They’re kiss close — and they still work together.

Does this blending of their families mean the pair will take it to the next level? Seeing how fast their relationship has progressed, we won’t be surprised. And the rumor mill had them discussing the future over a month ago. (“J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage,” a source told E! News. “J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod.”)

So don’t be surprised if you see J.Lo wearing shades of white in the not so distant future.





