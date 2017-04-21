Ivanka Trump Will Not Promote New Book, Instead Will Donate Proceeds to Charity

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump announced that she won’t promote her new book, “Women Who Work,” or participate in any media appearances for it.

Trump’s own lifestyle brand has come under scrutiny for conflicts of interest, due to her ties to the White House, and she decided to forego a promotional book tour in light of government ethics rules. She explains why in a Facebook post.

“I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November. Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances,” she wrote.

The first daughter also announced that she’s establishing the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund and donating the unpaid portion of her advance and future book proceeds “to make grants to charitable organizations that support the economic empowerment for women and girls.”

The National Urban League will receive a $100,000 grant to launch a new women’s initiative, and the Boys & Girls Club of America will receive a $100,000 grant to be used for its science, technology, engineering, and math program for girls and underrepresented youth.

Kate Middleton gets candid about motherhood: “It’s lonely at times”:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: