Ivanka Trump Reportedly Cried When She Saw Donald Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

By now, President Trump’s controversial Access Hollywood interview with Billy Bush from 2005, in which he refers to grabbing a woman’s genitals, has become infamous.

According to a new article in the New York Times, Ivanka Trump was reportedly brought to tears while attempting to convince her father to make a public apology after the tape surfaced.

After the president’s team was notified of the video leak, a meeting was held at Trump Tower where sources told the Times, “Ivanka made an emphatic case for a full-throated apology.”

However, when Donald was unmoved by Ivanka’s pleas to issue a sincere apology, her “eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration,” the Times wrote.

The president ended up issuing a video apology for his comments, stating, “Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. … I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize.”

He then dismissed the controversy, saying that it was “nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we are facing today,” and pivoted to former President Bill Clinton’s allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ivanka later issued her own statement to Fast Company, saying, “My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive, and I’m glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people.”

