Iman Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to David Bowie on 25th Wedding Anniversary

Iman and David Bowie, seen here at the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards in 2010, were always a dashing pair. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Gone but not forgotten. On June 6, Iman shared a touching tribute to her late husband, music legend David Bowie, on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary. “June 6th #BowieForever,” the 61-year-old supermodel wrote beside a beautiful black-and-white shot of the couple cuddled up beneath an umbrella. In the pic, she rests her hand on his chest, and he plants a sweet kiss on her forehead. “I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again,” it read beside the image.





The stunning model and the rock legend actually tied the knot on April 24, 1992, but it was a quiet, low-key affair, which they later followed up with a more formal ceremony on June 6. Eight years later, they welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, in 2000.

The “Ashes to Ashes” singer died on January 10, 2016, at the age of 69 after a secret battle with liver cancer.

While this 25th anniversary tribute was especially sentimental, it was hardly the first time that Iman had paid homage to her late partner.

On January 10, 2017, she marked the one year anniversary of Bowie’s passing with another sweet tribute. “Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever,” she wrote next to a beautiful picture of a double rainbow over the New York City skyline.





Iman has shared touching snaps of the couple with frequency since Bowie’s death, creating an Instagram feed that shows the story of two people who were truly in love for a very long time. “My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay,” she wrote on February 14.





“#fbf #imanarchive#BowieForever,” she shared back in January beside a shot of herself and Bowie embracing on the beach. In this one, the singer blocks their faces from the camera with a straw hat.





Seriously, have you ever seen a sweeter picture of two people who are more perfect together? Yeah, neither have we.





