Idris Elba Says No to Remarrying: ‘It’s Not My Life’s Calling’

It doesn’t look as though the third time will be the charm for actor Idris Elba … in terms of marriage.

The British heartthrob is on the August cover of Essence magazine and was asked about finding love.

The Golden Globe Award winner has his hands full raising his two kids and keeping up with his intense filming schedule. So when asked whether he planned to get married again, Elba candidly responded, “Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

The actor has been previously married twice.

His first marriage was with Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. Elba and Norgaard have a daughter together named Isan. After that, Elba was briefly married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006.

Elba also dated Naiyana Garth from 2013 to 2016, and the two have a son together named Winston.

