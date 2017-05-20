Huma Abedin Finally Kicks Anthony Weiner to the Curb, Files for Divorce

On May 19, Huma Abedin filed for divorce from former Rep. Anthony Weiner hours after Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor in a federal court. The divorce filing was brought as “Anonymous vs. Anonymous” in Manhattan Supreme Court. Abedin, a former top aide to Hillary Clinton, had long stood by her husband’s side.

In May 2011, explicit photos of Weiner surfaced on Twitter, and Weiner initially claimed his Twitter account had been hacked. The disgraced politician later admitted to engaging in inappropriate relationships with women he met online. At the time, Weiner told reporters he had no plans to resign or separate from Abedin, but he resigned from Congress a few weeks later, in June 2011.

In May 2013, Weiner announced a New York City mayoral bid. Yet two months later, Weiner, using the alias “Carlos Danger,” was found to be sending sexually explicit photographs again to random women he met on the Internet. Abedin appeared at the press conference alongside Weiner and said she was sticking with him despite the “horrible mistakes” he made “before he resigned from Congress and after.”

“What I want to say is I love him, I have forgiven him, I believe in him, and as I have said from the beginning, we are moving forward,” she told reporters.

Weiner’s latest scandal involving a minor, and his having to register as a sex offender, may have proved too much for Abedin.

Abedin’s divorce filing comes nine months after the couple announced their separation, in August 2016. According to the New York Post, Abedin had originally filed for an uncontested divorce, but soon amended her papers to say “contested,” suggesting a protracted court battle over visitation for their 5-year-old son, Jordan.

