Hugh Jackman Gives ‘Love of My Life’ Deb a Shout-Out on Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

There is nothing but love-love between Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple mark their 21st wedding anniversary today, and the Wolverine star, 48, made sure to give his lady love, 61, a social media shout-out. Along with a photo of them playing tennis, he made it clear that their “glorious” partnership means the world to him.





“To the love of my life,” the actor wrote. “21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart.”

The pair, who are parents to two children (Oscar, 16, and Ava, 11), met in the mid-’90s while shooting the Aussie TV series Correlli and became engaged just four months later.

“When I met Deb, it was 10 times better than my single life,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “She was very beautiful. She was unbelievably fun — this energy, this spirit — irrepressible. And she had a confidence in herself. I had a massive crush on her instantly.”

It’s nice to see that the crush — and the love between them — has continued to this day. It’s a rarity in Hollywood.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: