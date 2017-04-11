Chris Pratt Sweetly Thanks Anna Faris for Joining Him on His Press Tour

Chris Pratt steals a kiss from wife Anna Faris at the Tokyo premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” on Monday night. He thanked her for joining him on his press tour. (Photo: Getty Images)

In case you were wondering whether Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are the cutest couple in Hollywood — they are. On Monday, Pratt shared a sweet message to his better half, thanking her for sticking it out with him on a rather intense international press tour to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Upping the adorable quotient is the fact that their 4-year-old son, Jack, is along for the ride too.

“My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation. Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful,” the 37-year-old star wrote beside a snapshot of himself and his wife side by side a the Tokyo premiere on Monday. “These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it’s 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep. I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about.” He finished his message with a smattering of emojis that included praying hands, a thumbs-up, and a heart.





Based on the pic, 40-year-old Faris looks more than happy to be along for the ride, and she took to her own Instagram to share some sweet moments of their family adventure. “Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son,” she explained alongside a shot of Pratt snuggling with Jack on a boat. Jack rocks a sassy pirate eye patch. Sadly, his father does not.



Jack has been enjoying his international travels as well, as shown in an adorable video his dad posted yesterday. “Current adventure? The global #gotgvol2 press tour which starts off in Tokyo,” Pratt explained. “We will be here 5 days. Just in time to see the cherry blossoms in all their glory.” In the clip, little Jack checks out the flowering trees — and tries not to ruin the garden — while his mom waits for him ahead.



Somewhere in the midst of all of this, Faris is promoting her upcoming memoir, Unqualified (yes, the same name as her podcast), proving that some people really can do it all.

To recap: Pratt is starring in a blockbuster film. Faris wrote a book. Jack is the cutest pirate on the planet. And we have major #relationshipgoals.





